Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Argo Group International stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $45.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 88,016 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth $7,687,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.