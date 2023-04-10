StockNews.com Downgrades Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Hold

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Medallion Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MFIN opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 1,438.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 64,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

