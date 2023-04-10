StockNews.com Downgrades Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Hold

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Medallion Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Medallion Financial Stock Performance
MFIN opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $10.05.
Institutional Trading of Medallion Financial
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 1,438.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 64,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.
