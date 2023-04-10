Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of PCYG opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $117.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 25.44%.
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
