Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PCYG opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $117.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 25.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Park City Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 29,418.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Park City Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Park City Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

