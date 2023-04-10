Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

OHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $996,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 21,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 34,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

