Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Price Target at $21.43

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNX. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 119.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Price Performance

NYSE CNX opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.