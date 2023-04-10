Brokerages Set Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Price Target at $291.17

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALFVY shares. Handelsbanken raised Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DNB Markets downgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.