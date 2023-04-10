Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $29.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Schneider National Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE SNDR opened at $25.86 on Friday. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Schneider National’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In related news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 420.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 601.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

