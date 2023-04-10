Brokerages Set Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Target Price at $15.22

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Udemy Stock Performance

Udemy stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.74. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.81 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. On average, analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,136.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 8,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $79,133.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 254,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,845.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,136.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,770 shares of company stock valued at $902,289. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Udemy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Articles

