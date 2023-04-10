Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$11.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.49 and a 52 week high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.31.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

