Analysts Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Target Price at $91.13

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $58.53 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259,955 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,414 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.