Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $84.08 Average PT from Analysts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hologic Trading Up 0.9 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 115.0% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 2.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $2,599,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $82.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

