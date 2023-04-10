Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Target Price at $6.36

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.3333 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,647,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,430,000 after purchasing an additional 721,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,766,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,614 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,934,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after acquiring an additional 518,812 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 414,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.