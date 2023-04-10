Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $59.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.67.
TRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Trimble Stock Down 0.4 %
TRMB opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $73.17.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,923,000 after buying an additional 118,318 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Trimble by 3.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trimble Company Profile
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
