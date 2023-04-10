Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $59.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Down 0.4 %

TRMB opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $73.17.

Insider Activity

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,923,000 after buying an additional 118,318 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Trimble by 3.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.