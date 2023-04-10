Brokerages Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) PT at C$36.50

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWO. CSFB lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$36.60 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$27.99 and a 52 week high of C$37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 11.94. The firm has a market cap of C$34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.93.

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

About Great-West Lifeco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

(Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.