Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives $22.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

CLMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.03. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

