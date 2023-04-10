Brokerages Set Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) PT at $55.33

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $475,889.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 88.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.35.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 24.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

