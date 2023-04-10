Analysts Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target at $37.13

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 366.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 511.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 594,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth $11,095,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Trading Up 3.5 %

GDS Company Profile

GDS opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.69. GDS has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

