Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$40.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.64.

LB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cormark reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.4 %

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$31.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.66. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$28.23 and a 12-month high of C$43.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

