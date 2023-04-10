T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.68.

Shares of TMUS opened at $149.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $120.90 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,478 shares of company stock worth $16,940,140 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

