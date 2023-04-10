TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) PT Lowered to $52.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.17.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $58.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.08). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.53 million. Analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $5,823,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $837,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $368,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.