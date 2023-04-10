Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Price Target to $25.00

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TBNK opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $180.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.53. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Recommended Stories

