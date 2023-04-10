Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

