Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Univest Financial stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $661.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In related news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at $490,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univest Financial

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.