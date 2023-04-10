Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.64 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 45.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

