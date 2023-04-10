Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Price Target to $25.00

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of -0.12. Southern States Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSBK. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Southern States Bancshares by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 48.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

