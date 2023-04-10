Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Target Price to $28.00

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.95. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $175.31 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after acquiring an additional 827,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at $18,040,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 333,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TowneBank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after buying an additional 316,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,283,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,598,000 after buying an additional 303,623 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

(Get Rating)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.