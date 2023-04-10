Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TRMK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Trustmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Trustmark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trustmark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.17.

TRMK opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

