Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target to $35.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WSBC. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $41.37.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 70.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 615,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 46,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,004,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.