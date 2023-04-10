Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REYN. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of REYN stock opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

