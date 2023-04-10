Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Price Target to $17.50

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.61. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 34.26%. Equities analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

In other news, Director Joseph Lyga bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,350.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,300 shares of company stock worth $115,723. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 477.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 39.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

