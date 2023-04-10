iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.50 and a beta of 0.51.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. Research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 206.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

