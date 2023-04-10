M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $117.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.69. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

