Alteryx’s (AYX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AYX. Cowen increased their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of AYX stock opened at $53.85 on Thursday. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30.

Insider Activity

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 119.37% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

