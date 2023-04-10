2U’s (TWOU) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $10.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TWOU. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of 2U stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. 2U has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $471.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36.

Institutional Trading of 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in 2U by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.