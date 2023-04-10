2U’s (TWOU) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $10.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TWOU. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

2U Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of 2U stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. 2U has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $471.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 2U

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in 2U by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

