Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $51.31 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.06%.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

