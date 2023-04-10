Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRUS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Merus from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $849.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.75. Merus has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million. Analysts expect that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,910,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Merus by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,590,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after buying an additional 539,669 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,970,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Merus by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 393,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,372,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

