Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

AMPL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.89.

Amplitude Price Performance

AMPL stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,647.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $50,405.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude by 427.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

