Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $300.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

