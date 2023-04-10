Cboe Global Markets’ (CBOE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.3 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $136.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,153,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

