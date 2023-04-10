Analysts Set bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT at $6.78

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.78.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 220,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 186,778 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 131.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,340,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 761,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.88. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

