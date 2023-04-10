Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $20.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.39.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after buying an additional 2,013,253 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% in the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.27. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

