Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $34.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WES. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 36,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,058,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 181,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.