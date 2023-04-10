Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $50.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on XENE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XENE opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,681,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,603,000 after acquiring an additional 177,777 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,480,000 after purchasing an additional 820,723 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,287,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,574,000 after purchasing an additional 467,889 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,124,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,749,000 after purchasing an additional 210,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after purchasing an additional 738,566 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Stories

