Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives $18.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKR. Citigroup lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance
AKR opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 75,204 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,649,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 138,233 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 548.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 205,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
