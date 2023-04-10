Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives $18.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKR. Citigroup lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

AKR opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 75,204 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,649,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 138,233 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 548.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 205,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.