Brokerages Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Target Price at $207.10

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $176.87 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.29.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

