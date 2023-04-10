Brokerages Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT at $502.33

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $502.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $493.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $501.97 and a 200 day moving average of $451.99. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

