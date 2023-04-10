Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives $37.83 Average PT from Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

AVID opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.22. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter worth $20,908,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

