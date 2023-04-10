Analysts Set Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares in the company, valued at $40,835,039.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,693,982.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 93,650 shares of company stock worth $1,459,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.
BSM opened at $15.64 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.48%.
Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.
