Analysts Set Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares in the company, valued at $40,835,039.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,693,982.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 93,650 shares of company stock worth $1,459,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

BSM opened at $15.64 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

