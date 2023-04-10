Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $69.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

Several research analysts have commented on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

SPT stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $79.06.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $80,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,771.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $80,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,771.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $156,912.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,145 shares of company stock worth $5,960,428. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

