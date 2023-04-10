FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Receives $158.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Danske lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. FLEX LNG has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.94.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $97.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 54.05%. Equities analysts predict that FLEX LNG will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.23%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

